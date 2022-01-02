K-State falls short of a comeback against Oklahoma, falling 71-69

NORMAN, Okla. (K-State Athletics) - Kansas State traveled to Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

The Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) were led by fifth-year senior Mark Smith, who had career-highs in points (25), rebounds (16) and assists (5). It was the first 20-point/10-rebound game since Dean Wade in 2018, while the 16 rebounds were the most in a conference game since Michael Beasley had 17 vs. Missouri on Feb. 16, 2008.

K-State returns home on Tuesday night to face No. 17/18 Texas (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at Bramlage Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 K-State Athletics. All rights reserved.