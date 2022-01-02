Advertisement

K-State falls short of a comeback against Oklahoma, falling 71-69

Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (00) and forward Austin Trice (23) celebrates with teammates...
Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (00) and forward Austin Trice (23) celebrates with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By K-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN, Okla. (K-State Athletics) - Kansas State traveled to Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

The Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) were led by fifth-year senior Mark Smith, who had career-highs in points (25), rebounds (16) and assists (5). It was the first 20-point/10-rebound game since Dean Wade in 2018, while the 16 rebounds were the most in a conference game since Michael Beasley had 17 vs. Missouri on Feb. 16, 2008.

K-State returns home on Tuesday night to face No. 17/18 Texas (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at Bramlage Coliseum.

