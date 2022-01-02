Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) - A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.

The same system also brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana.

The town’s mayor told WAFF that 280 people gathered in a storm shelter during the worst of the weather.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

