Another round of Arctic air heading to Kansas

Another round of Arctic air is eyeing the Great Plains as we head toward the midweek. Expect mild temps for your Tuesday then a rapid cool down Wednesday followed by a plunge of Arctic air by Thursday. Tuesday highs are looking to rise 5° above normal reaching the upper 40′s and low 50′s across the state, but by Wednesday we will struggle to see high temperatures rise above freezing. By Thursday we hold onto teens for afternoon highs.

With this push of cold air some light snow will try and settle in across the state. Not expecting this storm to be anything to write home about but light snow looks likely by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect trace accumulations south of I-70 with 1-2′' possible for Western Kansas and some areas north of 1-70.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 53.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 35. Increasing clouds and colder with overnight snow showers.

Thu: Low: 8. High: 18. Morning snow showers; clearing, breezy, and cold.

Fri: Low: 7. High: 33. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 53. Mostly sunny, breezy, mild.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 43. Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Mon: Low: 12. High: 41. Mostly sunny.

