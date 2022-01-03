Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car drives into south Wichita restaurant

Customers at Fat Ernie's in south Wichita got more than lunch on Monday when a man drove into...
Customers at Fat Ernie's in south Wichita got more than lunch on Monday when a man drove into the business.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Diners at a south Wichita restaurant got an unwelcomed surprise Monday morning when a car slammed into the building. It happened around lunchtime at Fat Earnie’s, 2806 S. Hydraulic, while the restaurant was packed with customers.

A co-owner of Fat Ernie’s said a man was driving to the restaurant when he hit the gas instead of the brake, hopped over the curb and hit an exterior wall. The man put the car in reverse and ended up hitting an employee’s van, nearly knocking it all the way into the street.

A customer inside the business was pushed out of his chair by the impact. He suffered a cut, but he is okay.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning

Latest News

Storms heavily damaged the historic Schermerhorn and Lang building in Wilson, Kansas.
Wilson community working to restore historic building heavily damaged by storms
Car into Fat Ernie's
Fat Ernie's surveillance video
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Arctic air and light snow by midweek
Another round of Arctic air heading to Kansas