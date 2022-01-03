CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car drives into south Wichita restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Diners at a south Wichita restaurant got an unwelcomed surprise Monday morning when a car slammed into the building. It happened around lunchtime at Fat Earnie’s, 2806 S. Hydraulic, while the restaurant was packed with customers.

A co-owner of Fat Ernie’s said a man was driving to the restaurant when he hit the gas instead of the brake, hopped over the curb and hit an exterior wall. The man put the car in reverse and ended up hitting an employee’s van, nearly knocking it all the way into the street.

A customer inside the business was pushed out of his chair by the impact. He suffered a cut, but he is okay.

