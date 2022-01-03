COVID-19 testing demand ramps up following holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since the holidays, finding a COVID-19 test at pharmacies or booking an appointment at testing centers may be a struggle with the demand for testing ramped up. Eyewitness News found Sedgwick County is still offering test results the next day, but you might have to wait several hours for the appointment.

Statewide, the holiday season ended with more than 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The high demand for testing is a snowball effect with more potential exposures leading to even more testing. Currently, test kits across Sedgwick County are limited and lines for appointments are getting longer.

Sedgwick County is currently testing two to three times more compared to early December. The county’s testing center at 4115 E Harry Street is cutting down on wait times, through the use of its QLess system that allows people to reserve appointments from their cell phones. The QLess system opens at 8 a.m. each day and typically fills up for the entire day before 9 a.m. The county said wait times can reach three hours per day, but you only need to show up about 20 minutes early.

Able to get an appointment Monday at Sedgwick County’s testing site, Christopher Foster discussed his experience.

“I needed a COVID test. I seen a line that said the county was testing here so I texted the caller line and they’ll send you a text back and tell you like, where you are in line, about how long you got before you get seen. So, they start counting down an hour, half an hour, 20 minutes. We got to about the 20-minute mark (and) I headed this way,” he said.

Foster said the process was overall “pretty easy” and advised anyone who thinks they’ve come in contact with someone with COVID-19 over the holidays to get tested as soon as possible and not hesitate.

If you continue struggling to find a COVID-19 test, the state launched a website that shows every location across Kansas. Here, you can find the nearest testing site to you.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.