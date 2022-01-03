Advertisement

Geary Community Hospital to close ICU

Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital(Geary Community Hospital)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Community Hospital will no longer operate an intensive care unit within the month.

Hospital administration announced the move Monday, citing the national nursing shortage and “fiscal situations beyond our control.”

The goal is to have the ICU officially closed by February 1, 2022.

“We assure you that closing a unit of the hospital is not an easy decision and we understand how this impacts the community,” LJ Baker, director of human resources and external relations, said in a news release.

Baker says GCH is working with hospitals in the state and region on a transition plan, including identifying available beds.

The hospital itself will remain open.

“While some departments will be impacted, emergency care, critical support services, and clinics will remain available for patients,” Baker said, adding they will strive to retain affected staff by reassigning them to understaffed departments.

According to its web site, Geary Community Hospital has operated for more than 100 years. It has 49 staffed beds, and logged 11,002 ER visits and 17,200 inpatients stays during the year 2020.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning

Latest News

Storms heavily damaged the historic Schermerhorn and Lang building in Wilson, Kansas.
Wilson community working to restore historic building heavily damaged by storms
Customers at Fat Ernie's in south Wichita got more than lunch on Monday when a man drove into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car drives into south Wichita restaurant
Car into Fat Ernie's
Fat Ernie's surveillance video
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Arctic air and light snow by midweek
Another round of Arctic air heading to Kansas