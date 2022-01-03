Geary Community Hospital to close ICU

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Community Hospital will no longer operate an intensive care unit within the month.

Hospital administration announced the move Monday, citing the national nursing shortage and “fiscal situations beyond our control.”

The goal is to have the ICU officially closed by February 1, 2022.

“We assure you that closing a unit of the hospital is not an easy decision and we understand how this impacts the community,” LJ Baker, director of human resources and external relations, said in a news release.

Baker says GCH is working with hospitals in the state and region on a transition plan, including identifying available beds.

The hospital itself will remain open.

“While some departments will be impacted, emergency care, critical support services, and clinics will remain available for patients,” Baker said, adding they will strive to retain affected staff by reassigning them to understaffed departments.

According to its web site, Geary Community Hospital has operated for more than 100 years. It has 49 staffed beds, and logged 11,002 ER visits and 17,200 inpatients stays during the year 2020.

