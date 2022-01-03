January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) paint a picture of how quickly the disease is spreading in the state.

On Jan. 2, Kansas reached a 25.2 percent positive rate, the highest the state has recorded since one of three people tested on March 7, 2020 came back positive. That was the state’s first positive test.

The rate has been higher than 20 percent for seven straight days and appears on track to reach that benchmark on Monday, too.

If current rates continue, Kansas will at least threaten its monthly high of 16.6 percent in November 2020. The January numbers as of 9 a.m. Wednesday include 14,855 new cases, 146 new hospitalizations and 43 new deaths, with a 24.5 percent positive rate.

The state topped 7,000 deaths at the end of December and now stands at 7,044 deaths. In Sedgwick County, 556 new cases were reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, following 1,012 cases on Sunday and 1,449 on New Year’s Day.

Kansas topped 3,000 new cases for the first -- and still only -- time on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.