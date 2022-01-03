Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction

TOPEKA (KWCH) – Kansas has obtained another federal injunction against vaccine mandates; this time for Head Start preschool programs.

This past weekend, a federal judge temporarily prohibited enforcement of the new mandate in 24 states, including Kansas, while its legality is reviewed by the courts. The mandate requires Head Start employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and requires students age 2 and older to wear masks.

The Head Start mandate is the fourth COVID-19 mandate Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has challenged in court. Kansas has obtained injunctions prohibiting enforcement of each of the four, although one injunction was later overturned by an appellate court and is undergoing further judicial review. The status of the four challenged mandates is as follows:

Head Start mandate: Generally requires staff to be vaccinated and children age 2 and older to wear masks. Currently blocked in Kansas by federal court injunction after Schmidt filed suit challenging its legality. The federal government has not stated whether it plans to appeal the injunction.

Federal contractor mandate: Generally requires businesses and entities, such as defense contractors and research universities, to employ only vaccinated workers. Currently blocked nationwide by federal court injunction after Schmidt challenged its legality. The court of appeals denied a stay of the injunction, and the federal government has not yet sought further review.

Health care mandate: Generally requires hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid payments to require their employees to be vaccinated. Currently blocked in Kansas by federal court injunction after Schmidt challenged its legality, and that injunction has been affirmed by a federal appellate court. The U.S Department of Justice has appealed the injunction to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has scheduled oral argument in the case for this coming Friday, January 7.

Private employer mandate: Generally requires private employers that are subject to regulation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and that have 100 or more employees to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. The mandate is currently scheduled to go into effect after an earlier stay was overturned by an appellate court, but Kansas and other plaintiffs have appealed and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the stay to block the mandate. The high court has scheduled oral argument in the case for this coming Friday, January 7.

A copy of the Head Start mandate ruling is available at https://bit.ly/3FS9LZW.

