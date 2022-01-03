Mild afternoon follows cold Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold start to the morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens, but warmer weather is heading our way. Underneath sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the middle 40s later today, and into the middle 50s on Tuesday.

The warm-up will be brief as another Arctic cold front blasts through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While some snow showers – and light accumulation – is possible with the front, we are not looking at the kind of snow we had over the weekend.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the single digits and teens on Thursday, and a strong/gusty breeze from the north will send wind chills below zero. After a frigid Friday morning, another warm-up is expected into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: S 5-15. High: 46.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 33. Increasing clouds and colder with overnight snow showers.

Thu: Low: 8. High: 18. Morning snow showers; clearing, breezy, and cold.

Fri: Low: 7. High: 33. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 52. Mostly sunny, breezy, mild.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy, colder.

