Advertisement

Mild afternoon follows cold Monday morning

Mild Monday, but cold is on the way
Mild Monday, but cold is on the way(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold start to the morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens, but warmer weather is heading our way. Underneath sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the middle 40s later today, and into the middle 50s on Tuesday.

The warm-up will be brief as another Arctic cold front blasts through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While some snow showers – and light accumulation – is possible with the front, we are not looking at the kind of snow we had over the weekend.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the single digits and teens on Thursday, and a strong/gusty breeze from the north will send wind chills below zero. After a frigid Friday morning, another warm-up is expected into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: S 5-15. High: 46.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 33. Increasing clouds and colder with overnight snow showers.

Thu: Low: 8. High: 18. Morning snow showers; clearing, breezy, and cold.

Fri: Low: 7. High: 33. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 52. Mostly sunny, breezy, mild.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy, colder.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 man dead after stabbing near 27th and Amidon
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

Latest News

Generic image of police line
1 man dead after stabbing near 27th and Amidon
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Memphis wins at Wichita State 82-64
Snow in Scott City, Kansas on Jan. 1, 2022.
Winter blast kicks off new year, dangerous cold follows storm
Wichita NDO takes effect Jan. 1
Wichita NDO takes effect Jan. 1