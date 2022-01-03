Advertisement

1 man dead after stabbing near 27th and Amidon

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials have confirmed that one man is dead after being stabbed multiple times after an argument.

Around 4:58 pm emergency medical services responded to a call of a stabbing at the 2700 block of North Amidon. The altercation was ongoing when the 911 call was placed by witnesses.

When WPD officers arrived on the scene, EMS had started working on a man for a long period of time before he was pronounced dead. The identity of the man has not been released. Officers have a person of interest they are investigating

A crash also occurred near 25th and Amidon that officials are investigating that may be related to the stabbing. Avoid the North Amidon area as it is currently closed as police investigate the scene.

