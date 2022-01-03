Advertisement

Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building

A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in Charleston, South Carolina.(Brandon Fierro)
By Amanda Alvarado, Patrick Phillips, Emilie Zuhowski and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Strong winds knocked down a large scaffolding outside of an apartment building Monday afternoon, WCSC reported.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the structure sways and then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Footage also shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
School districts across the country are preparing for more disruptions due to the spread of the...
Schools grapple with COVID disruptions
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill