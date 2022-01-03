Advertisement

Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A previously sealed $500,000 lawsuit settlement in 2009 between Jeffrey Epstein and an American woman that Prince Andrew claims protects him from an ongoing lawsuit was made public Monday.

The deal between Epstein and Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, contained a paragraph that said it protects anyone “who could have been included as a potential defendant” from lawsuits filed by Giuffre.

In August, Giuffre sued the prince, saying he had sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was 17.

The prince maintains assaults never happened and his lawyers have challenged the lawsuit on multiple grounds, including by saying she has lived most of the past two decades in Australia and can’t accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives. Oral arguments were scheduled to occur Tuesday over the challenge.

In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her.

The interview was widely panned by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterward, the prince was made to step back from royal duties.

A message was left with a spokesperson for Giuffre’s lawyers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested in Sunday evening stabbing death
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
Cedric Lofton rally
Rally held in Cedric Lofton death investigation