Advertisement

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.

Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.

“I recognize that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”

Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested at a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.

Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Storms heavily damaged the historic Schermerhorn and Lang building in Wilson, Kansas.
Wilson community working to restore historic building heavily damaged by storms
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
Family members spoke about two hikers who were rescued after being stranded for days in a...
Oregon family speaks after hikers rescued from winter storm
Customers at Fat Ernie's in south Wichita got more than lunch on Monday when a man drove into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car drives into south Wichita restaurant