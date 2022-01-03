Advertisement

Trump endorses AG Derek Schmidt for Kansas Governor

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt received the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump...
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt received the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump Monday in his bid for Kansas Governor.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former President Donald Trump is casting his support behind Derek Schmidt in the race for Kansas Governor.

The 45th President of the United States released the following statement Monday morning:

“Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job. He is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice. Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

President Donald J. Trump

Schmidt, who is the presumed Republican candidate for Governor, announced in March of 2021 his intention to unseat current Gov. Laura Kelly.

Schmidt has also received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in September of 2021 after former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer dropped out of the race.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Dangerous cold through Sunday morning
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Jayhawks pull out though game hosting George Mason
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas
Cedric Lofton rally
Rally held in Cedric Lofton death investigation
Community members held a protest in downtown Wichita on Monday calling for justice in the death...
Protesters call for special prosecutor in Cedric Lofton death investigation
Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death