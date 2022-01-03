Trump endorses AG Derek Schmidt for Kansas Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former President Donald Trump is casting his support behind Derek Schmidt in the race for Kansas Governor.

The 45th President of the United States released the following statement Monday morning:

“Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job. He is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice. Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Schmidt, who is the presumed Republican candidate for Governor, announced in March of 2021 his intention to unseat current Gov. Laura Kelly.

Schmidt has also received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in September of 2021 after former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer dropped out of the race.

Thank you, Mr. President. Kansas was better off with your America First leadership in the White House, and I'm genuinely grateful for your support as we work hard to bring pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-family, and pro-jobs policies to the Kansas governor’s office next year. https://t.co/QdyPUBYAlp — Derek Schmidt (@DerekSchmidtKS) January 3, 2022

