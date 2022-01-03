Advertisement

Wilson community working to restore historic building heavily damaged by storms

Storms heavily damaged the historic Schermerhorn and Lang building in Wilson, Kansas.(City of Wilson, Kan.)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WILSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A staple in the Ellsworth County town of Wilson, the Schermerhorn and Lang Building has served its community since 1883. Many businesses operated in the building over the years, but for the last decade, it has sat empty. Storms damaged the building twice within the past year: once last May and again last month. The December storm that wreaked havoc with wind gusts approaching triple digits in some areas proved to be stronger than the old building could withstand.

The wind in Ellsworth County was forceful enough to destabilize the historic building, causing an exterior wall to collapse.

Sharon Holloway, the former Schermerhorn and Lang Building owner who ran an antique store there, said she couldn’t believe what happened.

“I was sick, just absolutely sick,” she said. “...That building withstood a lot in Kansas in 100 and some years.”

The Schermerhorn and Lang Building is rare in it the way it’s constructed, making the storm damage all the more disappointing

“(The) front of the building is cast iron and pressed tin, and supposedly that’s the only building between here and Chicago with a front like that,” Holloway siaid.

Wilson Tourism Hub President Melinda Merrill further explained the building’s history.

“It was constructed by the Mesker brothers, which is a very special cast iron company that didn’t do that many buildings and if there are any of them standing, it’s very few,” she said.

The City of Wilson and the Wilson Tourism Hub are actively working to bring the Schermerhorn and Lang Building back downtown, but that’s going to take money. They are looking for grant opportunities and seeking donations.

“But we do want to make sure that we save this original cast iron front,” Merrill said. “I’d like to see us save these windows and as much of the detail as we can.”

The historic building is a staple the town of Wilson takes pride in. That’s why they’re not giving up on the structure that’s structure that’s doesn’t currently serve an operational purpose.

“When you look around Kansans and you look around the Midwest, there are towns who have more or less just given up and say, ‘hey, whatever the future brings.’ That’s not Wilson,” Wilson Mayor Mike Peschka said.

Merrill estimates that stabilizing the Schermerhorn and Lang Building will cost nearly $200,000. She asks anyone who would like to donate money toward the repair project to mail their donation to Wilson Tourism Hub Inc., P.O. Box 522, Wilson, KS 67490.

