CDC recommending booster shot after five months

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(WBAY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendation Tuesday for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from six months to five months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. 

This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot five months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.  The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months), has not changed.

Additionally the CDC is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5– 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.

