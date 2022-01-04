Advertisement

K-State head coach, 7 players sidelined for Tuesday night’s game against Texas

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(WIBW)
By K-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) -

Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber, along with sophomore Davion Bradford, sophomore Jordan Brooks, freshman Maximus Edwards, junior Kaosi Ezeagu, sophomore Trey Harris, freshman Logan Landers and junior Markquis Nowell, will miss tonight’s game with Texas due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

K-State will have 8 available players (senior Mike McGuirl, sophomore Selton Miguel, junior Carlton Linguard, Jr., fifth-year senior Mark Smith, senior Drew Honas, sophomore Luke Kasubke, sophomore Nijel Pack and sophomore Ish Massoud), including 7 scholarship players, for tonight’s game.

In Weber’s place, assistant coach Shane Southwell will assume head coaching responsibilities.

