Doctors address strain on hospitals, spike in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for COVID-19 testing is at an all time high across Kansas as omicron becomes the dominant strain. With the spike comes a question: Are the increased case numbers leading to the same spike in hospitalizations?

Hospital numbers are up, but not at the same rate. Doctors are hopeful that indicators of omicron being less deadly hold true. Still, hospitals are running out of room with rates similar to what we saw in the pandemic last year due to COVID-19.

“The hospitals are just mad packed right now,” Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said. “It’s probably as packed as it’s ever been.”

With a shortage of beds, Dr. Minns said only those who are seriously ill should come in.

“We’re not discouraging people from going if they’re really sick,” he said.

Dr. Minns said area hospitals are still being impacted by the delta variant of COVID-19, the dominant strain last year generally associated with more severe symptoms. In south central Kansas, the situation is not unique to Sedgwick County.

Hutchinson Medical Center reports seeing an increase in the number of patients coming in with severe COVID symptoms. Monday alone, the hospital reported 20 percent of ER patients that came in had COVID. Of the 66 patients in-house Monday, the hospital reported 13 with COVID-19.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rec Degner said this is adding to the stress of finding room for patients.

“Our 13 COVID patients that we have today, four of them are vaccinated. The rest of them are unvaccinated,” he said. “And it’s been running about 9 to 1 unvaccinated to vaccinated.”

Dr. Degner said due to staffing and nursing shortages, there is even less room to bring in more patients.

He said COVID won’t go away, but with the apparent less lethal omicron variant making its way to Kansas, he sees a silver lining.

“It’s going to be with us for the long haul, but as time goes on, more immunizations, the virus will probably continue to mutate. That tends to mutate where it becomes a little less deadly and so we’ll be living with it in a different way as time goes on.”

Dr. Degner’s advice is to help ease the burden on hospitals is to get vaccinated and practice healthy habits.

“Like everything else, take care of yourself,” he said. “Eat healthy, stay hydrated, hand washing, hand washing, hand washing.”

Dr. Minns and Dr. Degner said we will see more omicron cases in coming weeks. However, with the new variant being less dangerous compared to previous mutation, if you’re vaccinated and not immunocompromised, it’s unlikely you’ll end up in the E.R. if you get sick, the doctors said.

