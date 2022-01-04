Advertisement

Man escapes from Larned State Hospital

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Jan. 4, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man being held on charges of aggravated kidnapping, attempted murder, domestic battery and criminal threat escaped from Larned State Hospital, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

43-year-old Isaac Watts was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants. He has multiple tattoos with short hair, and a full, long beard. Watts is 5-foot-8, approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is facing charges in Grant County.

It’s the second escape from the psychiatric facility in about six months. John Colt escaped from Larned on June 30, 2021, after allegedly being helped by staff members. Colt was captured three months later.

Watts escaped around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Grant County law enforcement advises not to approach him if seen, and to call authorities immediately.

