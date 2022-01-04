Advertisement

Roller coaster week continues with warm Tuesday

Up and down temperatures this week
Up and down temperatures this week
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s, but it is also breezy, so it feels a few degrees colder. Later today underneath a mostly sunny sky expect highs in the middle 50s or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

The warm-up will be brief as another Arctic cold front blasts through the state tonight into Wednesday. Along the front, light snow is likely across Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulation in the Wichita area will be an inch or less, with heavier amounts of 1-2″ expected across central and northern Kansas

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the single digits and teens on Thursday, and a strong/gusty breeze from the north will send wind chills below zero. After a frigid Friday morning, another warm-up is expected into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery. Wind: NW/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, colder; snow during the night. Wind: N/NE 10-20. High: 35.

Thu: Low: 8. High: 18. Morning snow showers; clearing, breezy, and cold.

Fri: Low: 7. High: 35. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 55. Mostly sunny, breezy, mild.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 37. Partly cloudy, breezy, colder.

Mon: Low: 17. High: 43. Sunny.

