Saline County Sheriff asks for public’s help in search for murder suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a man wanted for several crimes, including murder. The sheriff’s office said Brandon Lee St. Clair has a Saline County District Court, felony Bond Supervision Violation warrant with original charges of first-degree murder, aggravate kidnapping, robbery, aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

“St. Clair also has a misdemeanor Saline County District Court fail to appear warrant with original charges of: driving while suspended and littering from a vehicle,” the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said.

St. Clair is 39 years old and described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 6′0 and weighing 154 pounds.

Anyone who may see St. Clair or knows where he could be should call Salina Police Department Dispatch at 785-826-7210, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS or TEXT SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).

