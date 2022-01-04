Snow late Wednesday, followed by dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that colder weather will return on Wednesday as light snow develops during the evening and overnight, followed by dangerous cold.

High temperatures Wednesday will only reach the 20s over northern Kansas with 30s over southern Kansas. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and areas of light snow will begin to develop during the late afternoon and evening over far northern Kansas.

Snow will spread southeast across the state into Wednesday night with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible generally north of I-70 with amounts less than 1 inch for southern Kansas.

Gusty north winds will develop Wednesday night into Thursday as another push of cold air arrives. Wind chills Thursday morning will reach dangerous levels as they fall to -10 to -20 degrees and will only range from -5 to 5 degrees during the afternoon.

Friday will remain cold before temperatures briefly warm back up into the 40s and 50s on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: W/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Colder. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 35

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with light snow. Less than 1″ total. Breezy. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 8

Thu: High: 18 A few flurries early, otherwise decreasing clouds. Breezy A.M.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 7 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 27 Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

