Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Customers at Fat Ernie's in south Wichita got more than lunch on Monday when a man drove into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car drives into south Wichita restaurant
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital to close ICU

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Man escapes from Larned State Hospital
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo