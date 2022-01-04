WFD crews respond to fire at two-story vacant home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a home on the southwest corner of Wilma and Green, near Harry and I-135. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Avoid the area of E Harry and S Green as our crews continue to work a well-involved, two-story house fire. #ictfire #icttraffic pic.twitter.com/rLsTavjzTR — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 4, 2022

The call came in at around 6 a.m. Tuesday with heavy fire showing. Crews were able to put out the fire. WFD personnel said it was the third fire call at the home within the last few months.

