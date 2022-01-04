Advertisement

WFD crews respond to fire at two-story vacant home

Fire on the southwest corner of Wilma and Green
Fire on the southwest corner of Wilma and Green(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a home on the southwest corner of Wilma and Green, near Harry and I-135. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The call came in at around 6 a.m. Tuesday with heavy fire showing. Crews were able to put out the fire. WFD personnel said it was the third fire call at the home within the last few months.

