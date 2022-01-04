Advertisement

Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police officer was arrested Friday by Clearwater Police for driving under the influence. According to the WPD, Alex Gardinier was arrested, cited and released by Clearwater Police for a misdemeanor charge of DUI and speeding.

Gardinier has been with the department for six years and had been assigned to the Field Services Division. He has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The investigation by Clearwater Police is ongoing, and WPD said it will conduct an internal review.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Marc Johnston
UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
January starts with record-high COVID rates in Kansas
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Customers at Fat Ernie's in south Wichita got more than lunch on Monday when a man drove into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car drives into south Wichita restaurant
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital to close ICU

Latest News

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said Issac Watts walked away Monday night from the Larned...
Man escapes from Larned State Hospital
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC recommending booster shot after five months
Fire on the southwest corner of Wilma and Green
WFD crews respond to fire at two-story vacant home
Emergency
Doctors address strain on hospitals, spike in COVID-19 cases