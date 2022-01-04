Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police officer was arrested Friday by Clearwater Police for driving under the influence. According to the WPD, Alex Gardinier was arrested, cited and released by Clearwater Police for a misdemeanor charge of DUI and speeding.

Gardinier has been with the department for six years and had been assigned to the Field Services Division. He has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The investigation by Clearwater Police is ongoing, and WPD said it will conduct an internal review.

