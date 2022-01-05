Affidavit: Man tried to fight off home intruder before wife fatally stabbed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newly released details into an early December home break-in and attack on a Wichita couple describes a hectic altercation that ended with a man injured, his wife dead and the violent criminal briefly on the run before Wichita police arrested him.

In connection with the Dec. 4 attack that seriously injured 73-year-old Marcelo Machado and fatally injured his 64-year-old wife, Rosane Machado, 36-year-old Gold Metcalf faces an array of charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Wichita police said Metcalf was paroled from prison in July and has multiple prior convictions including aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, burglary, fleeing law enforcement and aggravated robbery.

The deadly attack happened hours after police made previous contact with Metcalf early on the morning of Dec. 4 and cited him for a misdemeanor in connection with a separate call in which a citizen held Metcalf at gunpoint for trying to enter the citizen’s vehicle.

The Wichita Police Department said Metcalf was cooperative with officers and was cited for misdemeanor tampering with an automobile. Officers then gave Metcalf a courtesy transport to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital for medical treatment for an injury.

About three hours after police responded to the call from north Wichita that resulted in officers citing Metcalf, the WPD said he left the hospital and stole a pickup in the 600 block of North Waco.

Police said he fled in the truck after crashing into a church at Orme and Poplar, in southeast Wichita, before leaving the scene and forcing his way into the home on South Green where he attacked Marcelo and Rosane Machado.

In the affidavit, Marcelo Machado provided WPD detectives with an account of what happened on the morning of Dec. 4 Marcelo said he and his wife, Rosane, were in their kitchen when Rosane went to the back door and opened it, but he didn’t know why. He said her immediately heard her yell something like, “why are you here?” or, “what are you here for?” Marcelo said.

In the affidavit. Marcelo said he saw the suspect, at the back door, a Black man, possibly missing a front tooth and bleeding from the face.

He later identified that man as Metcalf. The affidavit said Marcelo told a detective Metcalf tried to get into the house and Rosane tried to push him out.

“Marcelo said the [man] yelled that someone is outside with a gun and was trying to kill him,” the affidavit said.

Marcelo said the man continued to push his way into the house and after he and Rosane told him that nobody was outside, the man pushed his way into the kitchen, grabbed a frying pan and slammed it into Marcelo’s head.

Fighting back, the affidavit said Marcelo told the detective he hit Metcalf several times and Metcalf missed when trying to hit him again with the frying pan.

“Marcelo said he ran through the house and out the front door screaming for help from the neighbors,” the affidavit said. “Marcelo said he went back through the front door into the kitchen area to look for Rosane but was unable to find her. Marcelo said he saw {Metcalf] in the kitchen/back door area.”

At this point, Marcelo said Metcalf rushed him and stabbed him multiple times before running out the book door.

In the affidavit, Marelo told the detective he went out the back door to see where Metcalf ran, but he saw Rosane collapsed on the patio, covered in blood. At this point, Marcelo picked up a phone and called 911, the affidavit said. Marcelo reported that he’d neve seen the man before and didn’t know where he went “because he was consumed with his injured wife.”

The detective presented Marcelo with a photo array from which he identified Metcalf as the man who came into his home and attacked him and his wife.

Inside of the residence was a broken coffee cup, a broken frying pan, a metal frying pan with blood on it, blood form the front door to the back door through the living room, kitchen and sunroom,” the affidavit said. “A knife with what appeared to be blood and hair was found by the back door. The knife and a knife located in the back yard of a home in the 600 block of South Estelle, near where police arrested Metcalf.

Officers found a man at Kellogg Drive and Poplar matching the description of the man who attacked the Machados.

“He had blood on his hand and an injury to his lip. He had a hospital from earlier in the morning. The person was identified as Gold L. Metcalf,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Metcalf told investigators he was being chased by white men and the FBI and he stole a vehicle and crashed it and ran because he was still being chased.

“He said he found an unlocked door and went in and found a male and female inside and asked them for help. HE said the male hi him in the head with a skillet, so he grabbed the skillet and hit the male. He said he grabbed a knife and stabbed the male the female ‘rushed him’ so he stabbed her in the stomach,” the affidavit said. “…HE said he continued to run because he was being chased. HE said the stabbing of the couple was in self-defense.”

Metcalf is held at the Sedgwick County Jail on $500,000 bond.

