Building You: Students earn, learn in ‘Get To WERX’ program

By Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New program allows students in aviation to earn and learn through a partnership between WSU Tech, Wichita State University, and NIAR WERX.

The Get To WERX program offers full-time, paid employment and tuition reimbursement through NIAR WERX. Students are enrolled in the WSU Tech Aviation Maintenance Technology program and simultaneously earn credits towards a bachelor’s of applied sciences at Wichita State University.

“As we build things and make things and repair things, here in Wichita, this is a critical area of workforce development that must continue to innovate,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech. “Over a three-year period, they’re going to go to work, full time. They’re going to begin their career. In three years, they’ll have their airframe and powerplant FAA license, and their associate’s degree. And they’re coming to Wichita to work, to live and to play.”

The program launched in November 2021. Of the 105 applications received, 22 have been hired and selected for the program.

Three of students selected for the program explain why they applied.

“Bigger city, more things to do, better pay, everything like that,” said Robert Barroso, student from Dodge City. “It’s an opportunity to do something else with my life.”

“I’m in Kansas. We’re one of the biggest aviation states, so it’s just overall great opportunity to start somewhere,” said Gage Webb, student from Haysville.

“I’ve been working at a desk job for quite a while, and wanted to actually get back to doing something hands on,” said Tyler Genschorck, student from Arlington.

Work begins on January 10th, classes at WSU Tech begin on January 13th, and classes at WSU begin January 18tth for these students.

Application for Fall 2022 are being accepted now. To learn more about the Get To WERX program, click here.

