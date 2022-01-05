Extensive wait times, long lines come with heightened COVID testing demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The holiday season is ending with a record number of exposures and COVID-19 testing across Kansas. In Sedgwick County, getting a free test could cost you hours of your time as the county confirmed countywide over the last week, it’s testing nearly 3,000 people per day.

Free testing centers lie Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) on the south side of Spirit AeroSystems’ campus on South Oliver, are also experiencing near-overwhelming demand. On Tuesday, the line at the drive-thru testing site reached up to a four-hour wait. At one point drivers were even knocking over caution tape and cones to leave the line, saying that line to get tested is no long practical.

But waiting hours in line is now the reality at COVID-19 testing centers, a reality that is settling in as cases surge across the country.

“I’ve never seen so many cars in one place waiting for something like this,” said Caroline Keehn, in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Wichita State lab.

Ashlie Horn was among those who wanted to get tested, but didn’t stick around. With kids at home, she said she and her fiancé decided the line was too long.

Savi Shervi said he was shocked when he approached the line for the driv-thru testing site on South Oliver.

“It’s long, I’d say it’s over two miles,” he said. “I was shocked when I pulled up and I was waiting on the side of the street, and there were about 10 cars in front of me. Now that I’m in line, I’m just like, ‘what did I commit to?’”

The long lines are starting to overwhelm testing centers. To help at its location at 4415 E. Harry. Sedgwick County adopted a QLess system, but appointments for the entire day fill up by 9 a.m.

If you continue struggling to find a COVID-19 test, the state launched a website that shows every location across Kansas. Here, you can find the nearest testing site to you.

