First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Health officials in central Kansas have confirmed the first report of “flurona” in the state.

“Flurona” is the term referring to when a patient has been diagnosed with influenza and COVID at the same time.

The news was delivered by a representative from Hays Medical Center during a statewide COVID crisis conference call Wednesday morning.

The official said the patient was currently in ICU.

The country of Israel reported the world’s first case just days ago in a pregnant woman.

That has since been followed by reports in Florida, Texas, and Los Angeles, and recent US cases have been among children and teens.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for comment.

