Former Wichita teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with 13-year-old

Christin Covel, a former middle school teacher with Wichita Public Schools, has been in arrested in Tulsa for inappropriate relations with a student back in Wichita.(Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tulsa math teacher has been arrested for having inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old in Wichita.

According to News on 6 in Tulsa, Christin Covel faces three counts of aggravated/indecent liberties with a child and one count of having unlawful sexual relations; teacher with a student. Wichita police say she was arrested on a warrant through the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on a case from December 2021 that has already been presented and charged.

Wichita Public Schools confirms Covel was a math teacher in the district from 2015 to 2020. She is currently being housed in the Tulsa County jail. She will be transferred to Kansas to face the charges.

