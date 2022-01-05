Former Wichita teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with 13-year-old
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tulsa math teacher has been arrested for having inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old in Wichita.
According to News on 6 in Tulsa, Christin Covel faces three counts of aggravated/indecent liberties with a child and one count of having unlawful sexual relations; teacher with a student. Wichita police say she was arrested on a warrant through the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on a case from December 2021 that has already been presented and charged.
Wichita Public Schools confirms Covel was a math teacher in the district from 2015 to 2020. She is currently being housed in the Tulsa County jail. She will be transferred to Kansas to face the charges.
