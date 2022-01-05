Kansas bill filed to exempt sales tax on hygiene products

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on Monday as the 2022 session gets underway.

There are several bills that have been pre-filed for the upcoming session.

One introduced includes providing a sales tax exemption for hygiene products. Those would include things like shampoo, soaps, deodorants, diapers, mouthwash and cotton swabs.

Late last year, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced her push to try and eliminate sales tax on food.

