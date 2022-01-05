Advertisement

Kansas Lottery announces Holiday Millionaire winners

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - he Kansas Lottery announced the winning number in the 2021 Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The $1 million winning ticket, which was sold in south central Kansas, had the winning number 132946.

Besides the $1 million top prize, there are more than 5,600 other winners, including one $100,000 winner, one $25,000 winner, and two $10,000 winners.

Players must present their original tickets to claim a Raffle prize. Players with $50 and $100 winning tickets can claim their prizes at most Kansas Lottery retail locations. All other prizes must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery in Topeka, either in person or by mail.

Players have 365 days from the date of the Raffle drawing to claim their winning tickets.

