Kansas State dominates short-handed LSU 42-20 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) - Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note night with a dominant 42-20 win over short-handed LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

Kansas State also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who returned to make his final collegiate start after missing the regular-season finale with an ankle injury. Thompson completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Knowles had two touchdown catches and 42 yards receiving.

The Wildcats finish the season with an 8-5 overall record.

A curtain call for Skylar Thompson.



More than deserving.



@KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/J7wXSdF6ge — Braxton Jones (@KWCHBraxton) January 5, 2022

Chris Klieman and Skylar Thompson lift the Texas Bowl trophy. Thompson ends his collegiate career on top.@KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/yn54qzLiTl — Braxton Jones (@KWCHBraxton) January 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.