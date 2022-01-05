Man charged in deadly weekend stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in a deadly stabbing this past weekend made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

Bryce Johnston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jayson Stalkup.

Wichita police said the two got into an altercation at an apartment complex on Sunday. Johnston stabbed Stalkup.

Johnston’s bond has been set at $500,000.

