Advertisement

Man charged in deadly weekend stabbing

Bryce Marc Johnston
Bryce Marc Johnston(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in a deadly stabbing this past weekend made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

Bryce Johnston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jayson Stalkup.

Wichita police said the two got into an altercation at an apartment complex on Sunday. Johnston stabbed Stalkup.

Johnston’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Garden City police arrested 43-year-old Issac Watts on Jan. 4, 2021, after he escaped from the...
Man escapes from Larned State Hospital, arrested in Garden City

Latest News

COVID units
Kansas hospitals facing increase in critical care patients, staffing shortages
FILE - RISE United Methodist Faith Community holds hygiene product drive for Afghan Refugees
Kansas bill filed to exempt sales tax on hygiene products
Building You: Students earn, learn in 'Get to WERX' program
Building You: Students earn, learn in 'Get to WERX' program
Isaac Watts and Emilia Brown were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 4 after Watts' escape from Larned...
Ulysses woman arrested in connection with man’s escape from Larned State Hospital