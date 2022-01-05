Advertisement

No. 6 Kansas survives cold stretch, beats Oklahoma State

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone,...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - No. 6 Kansas overcame a scoreless streak of more than 9 1/2 minutes to beat Oklahoma State 74-63 in the delayed Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

David McCormack had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas missed 19 straight shots to end the first half, allowing the Cowboys to pull even at 29-29 by halftime. But the Jayhawks made seven straight shots during a 20-8 run early in the second half that put them back ahead by double digits.

Kansas has won eight straight. Isaac Likekele led Oklahoma State with 16 points.

The 12-1 Jayhawks will next be in action Saturday at No. 25 Texas Tech.

