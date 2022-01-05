Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission discusses testing, hospitalizations at Wednesday meeting

Sedgwick County Commission
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County board of commissioners is meeting Wednesday morning, when it will discuss COVID-19 testing and the rise of hospitalizations in the county. The Commission is meeting for the first time in 2022.

In January, Kansas positive COVID tests have risen to nearly 25 percent. If the trend continues, the state will have its highest positive rate since the pandemic began, shattering the previous high of 16.6 percent in November 2020.

Sedgwick County is following the state, with increased hospitalizations, staffing shortages and unvaccinated patients filling intensive care units and needing ventilators.

