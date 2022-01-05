Advertisement

Shorthanded Wildcats fall to No. 14 Texas at home

Texas forward Dylan Disu, left, and Kansas State forward Carlton Linguard Jr. chase a loose...
Texas forward Dylan Disu, left, and Kansas State forward Carlton Linguard Jr. chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Down seven players and head coach Bruce Weber due to COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas State University men’s basketball team came out strong against the No. 14 team in the country. They couldn’t sustain the early success, however and dropped its overall record to 8-5 and Big 12 record to 0-2 with a 70-57 loss to Texas.

The Wildcats were energized out of the gate and led by as many as nine with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half. They held a six-point lead at the break, managing a mini, 5-0 run within the half’s final minute to carry momentum into halftime.

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack, who led all scorers with 21 points, drained a three with nine seconds left in the first half to establish the 35-29 lead.

With K-State struggling to hit shots, Texas went an 8-0 run to establish just its second lead of the game, 37-35 with about 15-and-a-half minutes left in the game. That lesd expanded to 10, 47-37 with a little less than 13 minutes remaining, capping an 18-2 run through the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half.

K-State fought to hang around, but the Longhorns kept the Wildcats at arm’s reach, never letting their lead drop below six.

Hopeful to be back in action with Weber and its full roster, K-State will look to right the ship Saturday, Jan. 8 at West Virginia.

