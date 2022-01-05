Advertisement

Ulysses woman arrested in connection with man’s escape from Larned State Hospital

Isaac Watts and Emilia Brown were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 4 after Watts' escape from Larned...
Isaac Watts and Emilia Brown were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 4 after Watts' escape from Larned State Hospital, in Larned, Kan.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office announced formal charges filed against a 38-year-old Ulysses woman in connection with the Jan. 3 escape of Isaac Nathaniel Watts, of Ulysses, from the Crisis Stabilization Unit of the Larned State Hospital campus.

ON Tuesday, Jan. 4, Watts and Emilia Melina Brown at a Garden City hotel.

Brown faces a charge of aiding escape. The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office said she remains in custody in Finney County and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is making arrangements to transport her t the Pawnee County Jail.

“The Complaint alleges she provided transportation for Watts from the Larned State Hospital campus. At the time of the escape, Watts was subject to a hold by the Grant County Sheriff for felony charges that included Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping,” the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office explained.

In connection wit the escape, th Pawnee County Attorney’s Office said a formal charge against Watts will include aggravated escape from custody.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Garden City police arrested 43-year-old Issac Watts on Jan. 4, 2021, after he escaped from the...
Man escapes from Larned State Hospital, arrested in Garden City

Latest News

COVID units
Kansas hospitals facing increase in critical care patients, staffing shortages
FILE - RISE United Methodist Faith Community holds hygiene product drive for Afghan Refugees
Kansas bill filed to exempt sales tax on hygiene products
Bryce Marc Johnston
Man charged in deadly weekend stabbing
Building You: Students earn, learn in 'Get to WERX' program
Building You: Students earn, learn in 'Get to WERX' program