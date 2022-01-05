Ulysses woman arrested in connection with man’s escape from Larned State Hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office announced formal charges filed against a 38-year-old Ulysses woman in connection with the Jan. 3 escape of Isaac Nathaniel Watts, of Ulysses, from the Crisis Stabilization Unit of the Larned State Hospital campus.

ON Tuesday, Jan. 4, Watts and Emilia Melina Brown at a Garden City hotel.

Brown faces a charge of aiding escape. The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office said she remains in custody in Finney County and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is making arrangements to transport her t the Pawnee County Jail.

“The Complaint alleges she provided transportation for Watts from the Larned State Hospital campus. At the time of the escape, Watts was subject to a hold by the Grant County Sheriff for felony charges that included Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping,” the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office explained.

In connection wit the escape, th Pawnee County Attorney’s Office said a formal charge against Watts will include aggravated escape from custody.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.