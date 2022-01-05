Advertisement

University of Kansas suspends 2 fraternities until 2027

University of Kansas (KU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing.

The Kansas City Star reports that the university on Tuesday informed Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta in a letter that they will be removed from KU’s campus until the spring of 2027.

The letter says investigations by national fraternity leadership and reviewed by a university panel found the fraternities engaged in a pattern of hazing, including action that hurt students. One instance attributed to Phi Gamma Delta says a pledge suffered a concussion after being thrown against a locker. Phi Delta Theta was also accused of causing harm to pledges through forced workouts and other actions.

