Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child

105 E. Valley St., Wamego
105 E. Valley St., Wamego(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego woman is fighting for her life after officials say she was accidentally shot by her small child.

According to the Wamego Police Department, emergency responders were called to a home at 105 E. Valley St., Lot 8 at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest area.

She was rushed to Stormont Vail in Topeka with critical injuries.

Officials say evidence indicates the woman was shot by a handgun fired by a small child.

Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker confirmed to 13 NEWS that a mother, father and child lived in the home where the incident occurred.

Baker said the case will be submitted to the Pottawatomie Co. Attorney’s Office to review possible charges.

Identities of those involved have not been released.

