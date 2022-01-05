Weather Alert: Snow overnight, dangerous cold Thursday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that areas of snow will move through Kansas tonight as dangerously cold conditions settle in through Thursday morning.

Snow over northern Kansas early tonight will continue to spread southeast across the rest of the state through daybreak Thursday.

Highest snow accumulation is expected north of I-70 with 1 to 2 inch amounts. Some locally higher amounts will be possible along the Nebraska border. Amounts will generally remain under 1 inch for areas south of I-70, including Wichita.

Gusty north winds through Thursday morning will lead to wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees. By Thursday afternoon, wind chills will only range from -5 to 5 degrees.

Cold weather will stay with us on Friday with highs in the 30s, but a brief warm up will bring highs back into the 40s and 50s on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. Accumulation less than 1 inch. Breezy. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 8

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Breezy during the morning. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. Low: 9

Fri: High: 35 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 29 Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 38 Low: 25 Partly cloudy skies turning sunny.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy.

