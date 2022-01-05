Advertisement

Weather Alert: Snow overnight, dangerous cold Thursday morning

Wind chills from -10 to -20 degrees Thursday morning
Wind chills at 7 AM Thursday.
Wind chills at 7 AM Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that areas of snow will move through Kansas tonight as dangerously cold conditions settle in through Thursday morning.

Snow over northern Kansas early tonight will continue to spread southeast across the rest of the state through daybreak Thursday.

Highest snow accumulation is expected north of I-70 with 1 to 2 inch amounts. Some locally higher amounts will be possible along the Nebraska border. Amounts will generally remain under 1 inch for areas south of I-70, including Wichita.

Gusty north winds through Thursday morning will lead to wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees. By Thursday afternoon, wind chills will only range from -5 to 5 degrees.

Cold weather will stay with us on Friday with highs in the 30s, but a brief warm up will bring highs back into the 40s and 50s on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. Accumulation less than 1 inch. Breezy. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 8

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Breezy during the morning. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. Low: 9

Fri: High: 35 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 29 Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 38 Low: 25 Partly cloudy skies turning sunny.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Garden City police arrested 43-year-old Issac Watts on Jan. 4, 2021, after he escaped from the...
Man escapes from Larned State Hospital, arrested in Garden City

Latest News

Wednesday, Thursday bring winter feel
Wednesday starts cold, ends colder
Snow forecast Wednesday evening into early Thursday.
Snow late Wednesday, followed by dangerous cold
Up and down temperatures this week
Roller coaster week continues with warm Tuesday
Arctic air and light snow by midweek
Another round of Arctic air heading to Kansas