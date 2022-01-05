Wednesday starts cold, ends colder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a blustery and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s. However, a gusty north wind is making it feel like the single digits.

A weather maker will move across Kansas tonight bringing light snow back to the state. Areas along and north of I-70 will see an inch or two of accumulation. An inch or less of snow is expected in the Wichita area, but roads will be slippery during the Thursday morning commute.

The bigger weather worry on Thursday will be dangerous wind chills as cold as 20 degrees below zero during the morning and in the single digits during the afternoon.

Like the last blast of Arctic air, this one will not last long. Temperatures will trend back above freezing on Friday afternoon and into the 50s on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds and colder. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 35.

Tonight: Light snow; up to 1″ of accumulation. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: Clearing, breezy, and very cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 18.

Fri: Low: 7. High: 35. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 29. High: 55. Breezy and milder with a sun/cloud mix.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 37. Mostly sunny, breezy, colder.

Mon: Low: 17. High: 45. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 23. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.