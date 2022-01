Week of January 3: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: CDL Ready Mix Driver | Cornejo & Sons | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11728104 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Heavy Equipment Operator, Asphalt Equipment Operator, Asphalt Laborer

TUESDAY: Virtual Call Center Customer Account Specialist | Cox Communications Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11764269 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Inside Retention Rep, Operations Supervisor, FT and PT Retail Sales Associates, Digital Advertising Account Executive

WEDNESDAY: Production Lead - Fire Barrier | Balco, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11793621 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Manufacturing Engineer and Production Painter

THURSDAY: Senior Administrative Assistant | Starkey, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11791571 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Direct Support Professionals

FRIDAY: Med/Surg Registered Nurse | Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11754911 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Med/Surg Ward Clerk, LPN, CNA, Culinary Tech, Clinical Dietician, Environmental Services

