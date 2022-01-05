Advertisement

Wichita State MDL lab closed for COVID testing Thursday due to weather

Sign for free COVID testing at Wichita State University lab
Sign for free COVID testing at Wichita State University lab(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (4174 S. Oliver, Building 174H) is temporarily halting COVID-19 specimen collection for the public on Thursday due to the forecasted extreme cold.

The MDL drive-thru specimen collection will remain open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 5) but will be closed for drive-thru specimen collection Thursday, Jan. 6, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. MDL will remain open for Community Collection Partner specimen drop-offs both days, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. All tests results will come back in 24 hours.

The decision was made in order to protect the safety of individuals with the specimen collection team, who spend hours each day outside collecting tests from community members.

