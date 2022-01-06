Cloth masks less effective against new COVID variant, doctors warn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Currently, there are not any mask mandates in Wichita or statewide, but health officials are recommending masks if you want to protect yourself. With that however, technology shows that masks used daily may not offer as much protection as you thought.

Compared to highly popular disposable masks, the N-95 and K-95 masks offer much more protection, tests have found.

Using a particle reader, GerMadic Pest Control General Manager Tim Wallace determined the protection each mask offers. He reported getting a 40 to 50 percent reduction in particles coming through the meter, just by applying a standard cloth mask. That number jumps to as much as 99 percent with the medical-grade masks.

An important questions surrounding the new omicron variant as cases surge is how effective the masks you use daily actually work in blocking particles. Because the omicron variant is more contagious and transmissible, the new data backs Wallace’s results, recommending medical-grade masks to slow the spread.

Infectious disease expert Steven Gordon reported to the Cleveland Clinic that with all studies showing omicron as the most easily transmissible COVID-19 variant, health experts urge a mask change. Cited in USA Today, Gordon explained that while cloth masks help to prevent the exhale of particles, they don’t do much to prevent inhaling participles, which is a problem with omicron.

The challenge to stay healthy against the omicron COVID-19 variant ramps up with the harsh return of cold and flu season.

“We are going into virus season and I think the biggest thing that’s overwhelming right in the professional community is the daily spike in (COVID-19) cases,” Wallace said. “If you look at charts, weekly charts, over the last week, we’ve had a large spike, off-the-chart spike. This time last year, we were under 300,000 new cases. We just broke 800,000 daily new cases.”

