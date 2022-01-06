Advertisement

Cold Friday, much warmer Saturday

One more cold day before warmer weather arrives
Wichita forecast Friday and Saturday.
Wichita forecast Friday and Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 6, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Friday will be another cold day around Kansas before warmer weather returns on Saturday.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out in the single digits. Afternoon highs will reach the 30s for most of the state with lower 40s possible over far western Kansas. South winds will gust up to 25 mph throughout the day, which will make it feel colder.

A rapid warm up is expected Saturday as south winds continue to bring in warmer air. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s over northern Kansas with low to mid 50s over southern Kansas.

Another cold front will bring high temperatures back into the mid 30s to near 40 on Sunday. This front will move through dry for most of the state with only a few flurries possible in northwest Kansas Saturday night.

Warmer weather will quickly return into early next week with highs returning to the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 8

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 34

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 28

Sat: High: 53 Mostly cloudy and warmer. Breezy A.M.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 27 Partly cloudy skies turning sunny. Breezy A.M.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 19 Sunny.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 24 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 32 Cloudy with a chance of rain.

