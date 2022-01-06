Does It Work? HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle promises to help you reach your goal of living a healthier lifestyle. The product’s makers promise it will set you up for success as it tracks how much you drink and reminds you of when you need more.

Does the HidrateSpark Pro deliver? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Jesse Bourke with Wichita Nutrition.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.