Gov. Kelly calls for waived fees for farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires

FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registration. These directives are designed to provide relief for Kansans who experienced loss of crops, cattle, and their homes due to the wildfires on Dec. 15, 2021 in Ellis, Gove, Graham, Lane, Logan, Ness, Osborne, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Trego, and Wichita counties.

“When I met with the farmers and ranchers who were impacted by the devastating wildfires, they shared with me the financial burden they’re up against to rebuild their livelihoods,” Kelly said. “Waiving these fees is a commonsense and necessary action this administration can take to help these Kansans recover from the wildfires.”

The Division of Vehicles will:

  • Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations;
  • Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards;
  • Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

The aid from the Division of Vehicles is available until February 28, 2022.

In addition, Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart has waived fees that are typically applied to requests for tax documents from previous years for Kansans affected by the storms. Those requests can be made to Sarah Fulton, Kansas Department of Revenue’s records custodian, by email at Sarah.Fulton1@ks.gov.

Please find the KDOR directive here.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital Statistics will:

  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates
  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates

Affected Kansans should contact the Office of Vital Statistics at 785-296-1400.

The aid from the Office of Vital Statistics is available until February 28, 2022.

