Kansas memorial to honor Space Force veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Work continues on the new Rail Park Plaza being constructed in downtown Augusta

The foundation has already been laid down, and once it’s complete, it will honor veterans and service members of all military branches - including the newest one - Space Force.

“We have a representation flag and some sort of a granite brick memorial marker for each of the eight services. The U.S. Space Force is the newest one and they have published their decal and their flag and we’ve got that on order,” American Legion Post #189 commander Don Durflinger explained.

Organizers are still raising money for the memorial. The City of Augusta, several organizations and businesses have also helped out with funds. The memorial is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

