Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent

The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the remaining 18 months of Superintendent Pam Stranathan’s contract.(Gardner Edgerton Schools)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNER, Kan. (AP) - An outgoing suburban Kansas City, Kansas, school superintendent has secured a $425,000 severance package just days before newly-elected conservative school board members who campaigned on ousting her take office.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Gardner Edgerton School District board last month approved the severance package covering the remaining 18 months of Superintendent Pam Stranathan’s contract. Stranathan’s resignation takes effect Sunday.

On Monday, new members take office, giving the board a 4-3 conservative majority. That conservative majority was elected on its opposition to Stranathan’s policy of remote learning and mask requirements in the face of a global pandemic.

